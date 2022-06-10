Body recovered after multi-agency search for missing Sheboygan man

SHEBOYGAN — Authorities say they have found the body of a man who was last seen taking off his clothes and running down a break wall with the intention of jumping into Lake Michigan last month.

City of Sheboygan police said in an alert the 26-year-old Sheboygan man's body was pulled from the water Friday afternoon. They described it as a drowning.

TMJ4 The area where the man is believed to have jumped into the lake.

Officials said there is "no indication of suspicious or criminal factors and investigators believe the death is the result of accidental circumstances."

Five agencies searched for the man, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

Family members were the last people to see the man.

