Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department says a fisherman noticed the body in the water and contacted authorities.
70312795309__87ED6693-5EDF-4959-8E09-FD476F9D3A34.fullsizerender.jpg
Benjamin Wells
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park on April 13, 2023.
70312795309__87ED6693-5EDF-4959-8E09-FD476F9D3A34.fullsizerender.jpg
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 22:14:43-04

MILWAUKEE — The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park in Milwaukee Thursday evening.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) says a fisherman noticed the body in the water. Authorities responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

IMG_6912.jpg
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park on April 13, 2023.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

image (5).png
Police scene near Veteran's Park in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Spelling Bee Digital 480x360.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals live on TMJ4