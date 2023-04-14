Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park in Milwaukee Thursday evening.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) says a fisherman noticed the body in the water. Authorities responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

Benjamin Wells A body was pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park on April 13, 2023.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TMJ4 Police scene near Veteran's Park in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

