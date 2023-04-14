Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan near Veterans Park in Milwaukee Thursday evening.
The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) says a fisherman noticed the body in the water. Authorities responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.