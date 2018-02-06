Body of teen in limbo at Milwaukee County morgue

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The body of a 14-year-old girl remains in the Milwaukee County morgue nearly two months after she died because of a dispute between her mother, who is charged in her death, and her father in Texas.

Amina Krouser's mother, Azlyza Ababneh, is charged with abusing and neglecting her daughter, resulting in her death. She's opposed to a request by the girl's father, Michael Krouser, to have his daughter's body cremated and sent to him in San Antonio, Texas.

Milwaukee County prosecutor Matthew Torbeson tells the Journal Sentinel that because Ababneh is not charged with homicide, she retains the right to determine how her daughter's remains should be handled. Amina died Dec. 10.

The medical examiner's office says if a decision cannot be made on how to handle the body, Amina will likely be buried in an unmarked grave.

