Body of missing Two Rivers boy found, police say

TWO RIVERS, Wis. — According to the Two Rivers Police Department, the body of missing 7-year-old, Jacob Bear was recovered from West Twin River Sunday morning.

Police say Jacob was reported missing Saturday, Nov. 30 from the area of Veterans Park in Two Rivers.

Jacob was described as a 7-year-old autistic boy who was playing outside when his parent lost sight of him.

Police say a search was conducted immediately using resources throughout the night.

During the search, items believed to belong to Jacob were found in the water.

On the morning of Dec. 1 the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was able to identify a location, in 5 to 6 feet of water, for what was believed to be Jacob.

Police say recovery operations continued until late this morning.

A body was recovered from that location and was positively identified as Jacob Bear.

The Two Rivers Police Department reminds the public of the dangers posed by thin ice on waterways, especially during this time of year. They urge people to stay off the ice and to closely monitor children near any body of water.

Two Rivers police say the incident continues to be investigated.

See the Two Rivers Police Department Facebook page for the full press release and past updates.

Original story (Nov. 30) - Jacob Baer, 7, went missing near Veterans Park in Two Rivers Saturday around 4:30 p.m., according to a post by the Two Rivers Police Department

He is about three feet and five inches tall and 56 pounds. Baer was last seen on foot wearing a black jacket with a green hood, a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants and camouflage boots.

