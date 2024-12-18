Body of Appleton man found in Little Lake Butte Des Morts

UPDATE: The body pulled from Little Lake Butte des Morts on Monday has been identified as Kurt Stadtmueller, a 63-year-old man from Appleton, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Stadtmueller was last seen on Dec. 11 and was reported as a missing person in Appleton.

Deputies say there was no evidence of trauma to the man. Investigators are still looking into his cause of death.

—————

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The body of an Appleton man was recovered from Little Lake Butte Des Morts in Menasha, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said police found the body near a vehicle submerged under the ice near the Ninth Street boat landing at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

Law enforcement said the car may have entered the lake as early as Dec. 11.

The sheriff's office is investigating this incident.