Body of 16-year-old boy found after search at Quarry Lake Park

RACINE, Wis — Racine County Sheriff's say that a search was conducted at Quarry Lake Park after a 16-year-old boy went into the water and did not resurface.

Deputies were informed that the boy, from the city of Racine, jumped into the water and did not return to the surface. The Racine County Sheriff's dive team along with the Racine Fire Department and the Southshore Fire Department were called to locate the boy.

A search was conducted Saturday, May 18, until 9:56 p.m. when the search was suspended. The search then resumed Sunday at 7:00 a.m. Around 10:00 a.m. the divers were able to locate the body of the deceased 16-year-old boy.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man and his family during a difficult time.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau are working on this case and notifying the male’s family.

