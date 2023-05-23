Body found in wooded area behind home in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A dead body was found in a wooded area behind a home in Fond du Lac on Tuesday, police say.

Police and fire crews responded to the 500 block of West Scott Street around 1 p.m. after a person doing yard work found the body.

Fond du Lac Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the death. An autopsy will also be performed Wednesday morning to determine the cause and manner of death.

The identity of the person is not yet known.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Detective Vance Henning at (920) 322-3725 | vehnning@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, callers can request to remain anonymous.

