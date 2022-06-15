Body found in Rock County in 1995 identified as Delavan man 27 years later

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Skeletal remains found almost 27 years ago in 1995 in Rock County have now been identified as a 20-year-old Delavan man, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 11, 1995, the Rock County Sheriff's Office responded to a wooded area along Turtle Creek in Clinton after skeletal remains were found. Several investigatory leads were followed, but the sheriff's office says the remains could not be determined.

In 2018, the Rock County Sheriff's Office contacted the DNA Doe Project to help identify the remains. The DNA Doe Project provided crucial leads, which led officials to contact the University of North Texas - Center for Human Identification for assistance.

In May of 2021, the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Rock and Dane County Medical Examiner's Offices provided samples to the University of North Texas for additional DNA testing. On May 25 of this year, DNA testing results came back from the University of North Texas.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office identified John Doe as 20-year-old Carl Junior Isaacs Jr.

According to NBC15, DNA was obtained from Isaacs' half-siblings and his father's body to confirm his identity. Family members have been notified of his identity. Isaacs was also never reported missing.

It is still unclear how he died. The sheriff's office says the identification of Isaacs will help in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information on Isaacs is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office Tips Line at 608-757-7911, reference Case #: 95-7116.

