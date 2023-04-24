Watch Now
Body found in Oak Creek Parkway, medical examiner says

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 50-year-old woman's body was found.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 24, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Police from multiple agencies responded to the Oak Creek Parkway in South Milwaukee Sunday afternoon. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 50-year-old woman's body was found. Our cameras were there as police were setting up crime scene tape around the area.

Police have not shared any additional details.

