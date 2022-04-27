A statement from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff identified a man who was found dead in Lake Winnebago over the weekend.

The Sheriff's statement issued Tuesday said the circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas D. Williams, 57, of Fond du Lac, remain under investigation. Authorities are also investigating the location where his body was found.

Detectives have determined Thomas was still alive in early April of this year, and are asking for the public’s assistance. The sheriff asks anyone if they had any contact with Thomas since April 1, or have any information they believe may be helpful to this investigation, please contact the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 920-906-4777 and leave a message. A detective assigned to the case will follow up with callers, and callers can also remain anonymous.

Sunday at 4:00 p.m., the sheriff said a bystander reported finding what he believed to be a body partially submerged in the water along the shoreline of Lake Winnebago at N7595 Lakeshore Drive in the town of Friendship. Deputies, detectives and an investigator from the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and confirmed the body was that of an adult male.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday and the preliminary findings showed no sign of injury or trauma.