Body found in burnt vehicle at Milwaukee tow lot

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a body found in a burnt car at a Milwaukee tow lot.

The vehicle in question crashed into a building at around 5:57 a.m. this morning and caught on fire. Because the vehicle was burnt, it was towed to the tow lot, located at 3811 W Lincoln Ave.

Later on in the day, an unidentified body was found in the vehicle.

The Milwaukee Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information comes available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip