Body found in garbage cart in South Milwaukee, police say

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A body was found in a garbage cart in South Milwaukee on Wednesday, the South Milwaukee Police Department says.

A news release from police says officers were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Chicago Ave., near College Ave., for a report of a dead body.

"We are currently in the early stages of a death investigation and are being assisted by the State Crime Lab," the news release says.

An eyewitness told TMJ4's Julia Fello that the body was found in near a dumpster with "a lot of blood."

We will update this story as soon as we learn more details.

