Body found at Nash Elementary in Kenosha; classes go virtual

KENOSHA — Kenosha police say a body was found on the grounds of Nash Elementary School, forcing classes to go virtual on Tuesday.

KPD said the deceased is an adult. Right now the person does not have any relationship with the school or students there, police said.

The police investigation warranted virtual classes at Nash on Tuesday.

The body was found outside the school's building, KPD said. Authorities will not be releasing the person's name at this time.

Police add officers were not directly involved in the person's death. The body was located by an officer on patrol early Tuesday morning.

TMJ4 News crews there saw officers wrapping up and leaving the scene around 8:30 a.m.

The scene is located outside of the school and police will remain, while the scene is processed for evidence. Police are not releasing the decedent’s name or cause of death. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) December 21, 2021

Nash Elementary posted the following statement to social media:

