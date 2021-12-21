Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found at Nash Elementary in Kenosha; classes go virtual

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
The scene outside Nash on Tuesday.
image_from_ios.jpg
Posted at 7:31 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 09:23:32-05

KENOSHA — Kenosha police say a body was found on the grounds of Nash Elementary School, forcing classes to go virtual on Tuesday.

KPD said the deceased is an adult. Right now the person does not have any relationship with the school or students there, police said.

The police investigation warranted virtual classes at Nash on Tuesday.

Image from iOS (17).jpg

The body was found outside the school's building, KPD said. Authorities will not be releasing the person's name at this time.

Police add officers were not directly involved in the person's death. The body was located by an officer on patrol early Tuesday morning.

TMJ4 News crews there saw officers wrapping up and leaving the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Nash Elementary posted the following statement to social media:

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale