MILWAUKEE -- Folk music legend Bob Dylan will make an appearance at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater this November.

Dylan will bring his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour to the Riverside Theater at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices will range from $55 to $125, according to a news release.

Visit BobDylan.com for tickets.

