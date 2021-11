MILWAUKEE — Bob Dylan will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Tuesday night, and tickets have already sold out.

The Milwaukee show will kick off the worldwide “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, which will run through 2024.

Dylan and his band have toured every year since 1988, except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show at the Riverside Theater kicks off at 8 p.m., and it will be Dylan’s first concert since the pandemic began.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip