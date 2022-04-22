Bob Donovan is considering a run for Wisconsin State Assembly

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Alderman and mayoral candidate Bob Donovan said Thursday evening that he is considering running for Wisconsin State Assembly.

In a Facebook post, Donovan said several individuals have approached him about running in the 84th Assembly District, which includes the City of Greenfield, where he lives, New Berlin, and some Milwaukee suburbs.

He listed three major reasons why he is considering a run. One of those reasons, he said, is the "chaos" in Milwaukee.

"Second, as we are all well aware, the chaos going on in Milwaukee continues to spread to Milwaukee suburbs and I want to play a role in stopping that," Donovan said in a Facebook post.

He also said a partnership with the state is essential to addressing Milwaukee area's public safety and fiscal challenges.

Donovan previously ran for mayor of Milwaukee but was defeated by Cavalier Johnson.

You can read Donovan's full post by clicking here or below:

