Boat overturns in Wisconsin Dells: one missing, one body recovered

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A boat with three people aboard capsized on the Wisconsin River Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. south of the Kilbourn Dam.
One swam to the shore and to safety, where they were treated by authorities. The following day, the body of Luis F. Di Filippo, 75, from Chicago was found in the river by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) aircraft assisting in the search.
About three days after the boat overturned, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department (WDPD) identified the third boater who has yet to be found as Franchesco L. Filippo, 20, of Chicago.
Fast running and strong currents from the dam and low visibility at night created hazardous conditions in the river and authorities needed to call off the search until the following morning.
Throughout the search, water conditions continued to be challenging, with the Kilbourn Dam discharging water at about 25,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). On average, the discharge rate is only 9,000 CFS, according to WDPD.
While underwater searches are not possible in the current conditions, the DNR is using boats to search along the shorelines and downriver.
Anyone with information can contact WDPD at (609) 253-1611 and press 2 to be connected with the Colombia County Dispatch Center.
