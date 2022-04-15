Watch
Board: Wrongfully convicted Milwaukee man deserves $1M

Scripps National
Posted at 8:32 PM, Apr 14, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin claims board has asked the Legislature to award nearly $1 million to a Milwaukee man who spent 24 years in prison for crimes he did not commit.

Daryl Dwayne Holloway was 48 when he was released. The claims board issued a unanimous decision Thursday.

It noted that Holloway was imprisoned during the most productive earning years of his life, suffered “significant and measurable economic damages,” lost multiple relationships and has ongoing psychological and emotional trauma.

The board awarded him the most allowed under the law, $25,000, plus $100,000 in attorneys' fees.

