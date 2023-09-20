Blue House Books hosting event to benefit Kenosha Literacy Council

KENOSHA, Wis — Blue House Books is keeping the lights on a little longer Thursday.

The independent bookstore is celebrating National Literacy Month by hosting an after-hours party featuring Kenosha’s WAMI-award-winning ‘Would You Kindly?’

The free event is held in partnership with Third Thursdays in downtown Kenosha. It’s from 5 to 8 p.m. at Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Avenue A.

Fifteen percent of all sales go to the Kenosha Literacy Council. The organization provides adults with the literacy skills they need to become successful learners, workers, and citizens.

“It is a really important organization in our community and I’m so excited to be supporting them for literacy month,” Blue House Book owner Samantha Jacquest said. “We’ve done fundraisers for them in the past and it’s always such a good cause. I’m excited to be helping out.”

‘Would you Kindly?’ will be performing a rare acoustic set inside the bookstore. Lead singer Gina Hoskins said she’s looking forward to a fun night for a good cause.

“It’s a really wonderful thing what this organization does,” Hoskins said. “We are really excited to help support them in their efforts, which definitely very much aligns with things that we believe in, which is expression and humanity and connection.”

For more information on the Kenosha Literacy Council, visit Kenoshalit.org.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip