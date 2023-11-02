Blue & Gold Brewing: Marquette University students release 3 coffee roasts

MILWAUKEE — Undergraduates at Marquette University launched three coffee products under the brand Blue & Gold Brewing LLC.

According to a release from the university, they are releasing a light, medium and dark roast, available for purchase via a three-coffee holiday gift box.

The three coffees are described as such:

“Jesuit Joe,” a dark roast, will also be Blue & Gold’s first year-round product. Jesuit Joe was originally roasted for the Marquette community in 2012; it has been enhanced for Blue & Gold.

“Brew the Difference” is Blue & Gold’s limited-edition light roast.

“Santa’s Revenge,” Stone Creek’s annual medium roast Christmas offering, will be packaged with Blue & Gold branding.

The university said only 600 gift boxes containing the 3 roasts are available, first come first serve through Dec. 6, 2023.

The program is done through MU's College of Business Administration. The effort is in partnership with Stone Creek Coffee.

“Our team was excited to work with an established leader in the coffee space and revive the ‘Jesuit Joe’ brand,” said Elise Raschke, a member of the Blue & Gold coffee brewing team. “We chose these three offerings through the themes of ‘Brew Tradition,’ ‘Brew Mission’ and ‘Brew Cheer.’ Bringing these products to market has been a great experience, and we look forward to sharing these coffees with the Marquette community and beyond.”



This is not your average cup of Joe. Originally brewed for the Marquette community in 2012, we’ve kept our Jesuit Joe tradition but enhanced the roast’s flavor with the sweetness of dark chocolate and undertones of nut and citrus. The delicate growing process of these Guatemalan beans reflects the attentive formation of Jesuit education on the minds and hearts of our students, past, present, and future. Start your day with a roast strong in flavor and Marquette values. #BrewTradition

Be The Difference is more than a slogan, Brew the Difference is more than a coffee. Inspired by Marquette and Stone Creek’s mission to innovate the way institutions can give back to their communities, Brew the Difference supports a progressive Farm-To-Cup industry and Marquette student-run businesses. Featuring notes of creamy cashew, mandarin orange, and cocoa powder, this light roast will brighten your morning and fuel your next step to being the difference in your community. #BrewMission

Santa’s Revenge: Santa’s coming to town and not messing around this season. As the weather gets colder, boys and girls worldwide get excited for two things: the holidays and Marquette basketball. Inspired by St. Nick’s love for hot cocoa, this brew’s creamy chocolate flavors are best sipped in the comfort of your home while watching the reigning Big East champs. #BrewCheer Those interested in being alerted when the coffee is available for purchase can sign up for the Blue & Gold Brewing mailing list [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net].



Blue & Gold Brewing LLC was launched in 2022 as a first-of-its-kind pilot program with four undergraduate students chosen to lead a student-run venture. That first team released ’77 Golden Ale [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net], a private label, Marquette-affiliated craft beer for National Marquette Day 2023. The coffee partnership with Stone Creek was announced in June [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net], giving Blue & Gold its second team and a year-round product line.



A new Blue & Gold beer will be announced ahead of National Marquette Day on Feb. 10, 2024.



Students on the Blue & Gold teams are involved in every aspect of the business, leading market research, product selection and naming, supply chain and logistics, finance, graphic design, advertising, marketing, distribution, and entrepreneurial/start-up processes. Revenue from product sales will be split among the student-run venture and the industry partners, with proceeds benefitting Marquette’s student-run ventures program.



Marquette’s student-run ventures program is designed to transform students into leaders of positive change by providing them with hands-on experiential learning opportunities to launch, manage and lead business ventures profitably. Students are paid for their roles.



About Marquette University



Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools. Through the formation of hearts and minds, Marquette prepares our 11,100 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional students to lead, excel and serve as agents of positive change. And, we deliver results. Ranked in the top 20% of national universities, Marquette is recognized for its undergraduate teaching, innovation and career preparation as the sixth-best university in the country for job placement. Our focus on student success and immersive, personalized learning experiences encourages students to think critically and engage with the world around them. When students graduate with a Marquette degree, they are truly prepared and called to Be The Difference.



