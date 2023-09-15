Bloomin' Bands music festival takes place this weekend in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A local special needs family will receive a home remodel thanks to the annual Bloomin’ Bands music festival this weekend at the Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Avenue.

The free event – featuring seven bands on two stages – is from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Kenosha’s Peter Bindelli started the event in 2011. It’s presented by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha in partnership with Cross Roads of Kenosha.

Each year, a family is chosen for a home remodel.

“We wanted to do something special for these kids with special needs,” Bindelli said. “I had a couple of friends, a couple of partners that helped me put this together and we made it happen. It’s working for us. Bloomin’ Bands has been a good product to give back to the community.”

Kenosha’s Jim and Jennifer Bezotte received a new bathroom in 2012 through the event. Their daughter Kennedy has Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder causing developmental disabilities and nerve-related symptoms.

Kenosha's Jim and Jennifer Bezotte enjoy a moment with their daugher Kennedy on Friday. The family received a new bathroom from funds raised at the Bloomin' Bands music festival.

When Jim Bezotte was informed his family was chosen for the free remodel, he didn’t sit back and watch. The former University of Wisconsin-Parkside NCAA Division II heavyweight wrestling champion rolled up his sleeves.

“He wanted to do some of the work,” Bindelli said. “He helped us until we finished the project. I would come back a day or so and he’d already have it done.”

Bezotte said it was the least he could do.

“I got to help along with them during the process,” Bezotte said. “They brought in some great contractors to do the work and it was a great experience.”

The 2023 recipient is set to be announced this weekend. The Kenosha family will receive a complete bathroom remodel, according to Bindelli.

This year’s music lineup includes a variety of bands, including main act Trip on Saturday night.

“Our entertainment this year is absolutely fantastic, as it is every year,” Bindelli said. “They’re all excellent musicians. They’re all great people. They believe in the cause. Believe it or not, I’ve got bands that fight over it every year to play. It turned out to be an amazing event.”

