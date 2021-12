MILWAUKEE — St. Paul Fish Company unveiled a brand new Bloody Mary cocktail.

The beverage starts off pretty normal. But it's topped with a cold poached lobster tail, shrimp, and "salmon crack." Commenters on St. Paul's Facebook post say salmon crack is sort of like salmon jerky.

If you'd like to try the new cocktail, St. Paul Fish Company is located inside the Milwaukee Public Market.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip