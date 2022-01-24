Bloody Mary Festival returns to Deer District in August

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsinites love a good Bloody Mary and now for the third year in a row, we can celebrate this delicious drink. Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin returns to Deer District on Aug. 20 from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival brings together the best Bloody Marys from around Milwaukee and the entire state. Attendees get to vote for the best Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin while drinking as many as you want. Get tickets to the festival here. Tickets cost $49.50 for general admission and $62.50 for the VIP package. The GA ticket gives you unlimited Bloody Marys, food and drink samples, and a vote in the competition. The VIP package includes everything in the GA ticket but gets attendees inside Deer District 45 minutes before the rest of the crowd.

The festival is split up into two parts. The first session (for GA ticket holders) goes from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Session two (for GA ticket holders) goes from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is the third year since 2019 that Deer District has hosted the festival.

More information about the festival can be found here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip