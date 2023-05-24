Bloody Mary Festival heads to Milwaukee on Aug. 12

MILWAUKEE — Good news for Bloody Mary fans! The fourth annual Bloody Mary Festival - Wisconsin will take place at Mid Gate Pavilion in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event will bring together the bars and restaurants that make the best Bloody Mary mixes from the Milwaukee area (and beyond) all in one day!

Those who attend will taste them all before voting for their favorite. The winner will be crowned the "People's Choice Award" for the best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin. Judges will also select the "Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin." Nominees will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event takes place in six cities around the country, including Austin, New York City, Portland, Denver, and the Twin Cities.

“ The Bloody Mary is the quintessential Wisconsin cocktail and people want to try the best.” says Evan Weiss, the Festival Organizer. “It's no surprise that this event has quickly become the one of the most popular local cocktail tasting events of the year.”

General admission tickets are $49.50 and VIP is $64.95. Tickets, which are on sale now, and further information can be found here.

