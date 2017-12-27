The Blood Center of Wisconsin is asking you to roll up your sleeve and give blood this holiday season.

The Blood Center is holding its 17th annual Season of Giving Blood Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Peck Welcome Center at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

"I think they say one donation helps save 3 lives. When you take a step back and think about it, you know you can really impact the community," said Sam Koch.

She and her family donate at the Season of Giving Blood Drive every year.

The Blood Center of Wisconsin holds the event at the zoo hoping a visit to see the animals will inspire people to give blood during what's considered a crucial time of year

"Around the holidays, people are traveling spending time with family so a lot of people who donate aren't around," said Matt Queen with the Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Blood donations often decline when the weather turns cold, but the need for blood is still high.

According to the Blood Center, someone in the United States needs blood every two minutes.

"Thankful they did have enough blood. I thought thank goodness someone took time out of their day to donate blood," said Patti Missall.

Missall knows the benefits of donating firsthand. Her sons Alec and Grant were both born prematurely and required multiple blood transfusions to survive.

"Grant needed three transfusions and Alec needed two. They wouldn't be here today without blood transfusions," Missall said.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements can donate blood.

The event at the zoo runs Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 28, from 7 am to 7 pm.