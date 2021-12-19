Watch
Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title

Paul Vernon/AP
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren Stivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
NCAA Wisconsin Nebraska Volleyball
Posted at 7:54 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 08:54:28-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There’s a reason Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke was named the college women’s volleyball National Player of the Year on Friday. On Saturday night, the five-time, first-team All-American’s 11th and final kill gave Wisconsin a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Nebraska and the Badgers’ first national championship. Rettke also finished with a career-high 13 blocks in her collegiate finale. The 6-foot-8 middle blocker showed her value in the decisive second set when she generated three-straight points with a kill and consecutive blocks. Wisconsin (31-3) set a championship game record with 24 blocks.

