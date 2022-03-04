Block Build: Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood to receive repairs, updates this summer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights will undergo a major transformation in less than 48 hours this summer.

Block Build MKE will provide extensive home repairs and critical updates to over 30 homes in the neighborhood on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. It is a part of Revitalize Milwaukee's partnership with Walnut Way Conservative Corp.

Officials say the free home repairs are provided to low-income homeowners with the hope to stabilize neighborhoods. Part of the project includes rebuilding porches, bathroom conversions, updating kitchens, and more.

"Failing plumbing systems and water heaters leave families without water, electrical programs cause life threatening issues, deteriorating porches collapse, a lack of grab bars and handrails leads to fatal falls for older adults," Revitalize Milwaukee said in a statement. "We are the only hope for many low-income homeowners who would otherwise be forced to choose between life-saving medication and life-saving repairs. Join us to see the magic of transformation and neighborhood resiliency."

Since 2000, Revitalize Milwaukee has completed home repairs on more than 3,700 homes with the help over over 11,000 volunteers. Officials say over $22 million dollars has been invested into Milwaukee-area housing.

“Our elderly residents in Lindsay Heights are counting on initiatives like Block Build to deliver much-needed repairs to their homes and allow them to age in place. Without programs like Block Build, we risk seeing more longtime community member being pushed out of Lindsay Heights, Antonio Butts, Executive Director, Walnut Way Conservation Corp., said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip