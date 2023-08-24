Blistering heat continues: Residents are bare under the sun for a 2nd day

MILWUAKEE — It was one day under the hot blistering sun after another. The Department of Health put an excessive heat warning in place on Wednesday and Thursday. With temperatures blazing back to back, Jacob Growel said he did everything he could to keep him and his dog cool.

"It really smacked me in the face as soon as I walked outside yesterday," said Growel. "Berkley, my dog and I, we went to Walmart and got two kiddie pools and some ice and we filled them up. He barked at a few people but other than that it was awesome.”

As some areas could see temperatures as high as 100 degrees again two days in a row, Marlie Huston said she's learned to do things differently.

"I love to be outside so I’m really having to compromise especially in the summer, I really like to enjoy the Milwaukee summer," said Huston. "Can’t really do that today and yesterday so compromising by doing that in the morning.”

The American Heart Association said you should avoid the outdoors from noon to 3 p.m., wear light breathable clothing and stay hydrated.

"Make sure everyone drinking water, you got to stay hydrated, keep that skin beautiful," said Growel.

"Just walking this morning I noticed I was sweating a lot more," said Huston. "So, I’ll definitely be hydrated and I just know I’ll be thanking myself tomorrow."

In the meantime, Huston said if you look at the bright side, there are some positives to all the sunshine after all.

"Honestly the nice thing is you feel like you’re getting a good tan when you are outside, so it might be worth it for that reason."

