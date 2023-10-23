Blink-182 playing Fiserv Forum on Aug. 7, 2024

Blink-182 is scheduled to play a show at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 7, 2024. According to a statement, band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will debut their new album One More Time for the first time in the U.S. and Canada during the tour.

Read the announcement below:

Multi-platinum, award-winning band blink-182 will be back on the road in the summer of 2024 with a stadium and arena tour through North America, stopping at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 7. Following the massive success of their colossal global outing and recent headlining festival performances at When We Were Young Festival, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will debut their new album One More Time … [blink182.lnk.to] for the first time in the U.S. and Canada.



The band’s new album, which currently features two number one singles in “Edging” and “One More Time,” marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.



TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. CT on blink182.com [blink182.com].



VIP: The tour, produced by Live Nation, will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merchandise items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.







