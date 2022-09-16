Blind Beloit cow hopes to win 'America's Favorite Pet' contest

BELOIT, Wis. — Nessie, a five-year-old blind horse from Beloit, is hoping to grab "America's Favorite Pet" contest by the horns!

Nessie was born completely blind. She was rescued from an abandoned farm with her best friend, a goat named Faith. According to Nessie's profile on the contest's website, when the pair were found, they had no food for weeks and were drinking melted snow for water. The two were relocated to an organic farm where they are loved and spoiled by their new family, who calls Nessie "the sweetest cow" they have ever met.

"With Nessie being born 100% blind, she doesn't realize how small my dad is compared to her," Nessie's profile reads. "When she first came to my dad's farm she bonded with my dad immediately and she would get so excited and run at my dad. He had to teach her how to slow down when approaching him so she didn't seriously injure him. She's like a big dog in that way."

Nessie finished first in the Top 10 Thursday evening. She will now continue into the next round. Voting for the Top 5 begins Thursday and ends Sept. 22. If Nessie makes it in the Top 5, she will go onto the Group Finals beginning Sept. 22 and ending Sept. 29. You can read the full competition schedule on the contest's website.

The overall winner will take home $10,000 and have a two-page feature in InTouch Magazine.

You can vote for Nessie on America's Favorite Pet contest's website.

