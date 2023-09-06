Blast from the Past Pizza set to open in the Kenosha Metra Station

KENOSHA, Wis. — It’s not often pizza is served with a side of Pac-Man.

Blast from the Past Pizza, an 80s-themed pizza place with full bar service, is set to open its doors on Thursday inside the Kenosha Metra Station, 5414 13th Ave.

It’s owned by Kenosha natives Robert and Crystal Hayes.

“We knew we wanted to do something 80s-themed,” Robert Hayes said. “We had a couple different ideas. But we kind of fell on pizza. We both love pizza.”

In a city with no shortage of incredible pizza options, Blast from the Past Pizza serves both thin and thick crust in addition to appetizers, beer and alcohol.

The restaurant takes customers back in time 40 years with tons of memorabilia, coin-operated video games and 80s music.

“We love the 80s,” Crystal Hayes said. “We miss the 80s. Things were definitely much simpler.”

Blast from the Past Pizza opened last year in Silver Lake. When the husband and wife had the opportunity to move into one of Kenosha’s most unique spaces, they jumped at it.

“Ultimately, we wanted to be in Kenosha, because we live here and have always lived here,” Robert Hayes said.

“But (Silver Lake) was a great starting point. We learned a lot. We kind of perfected our pizzas there. And it was a great learning experience. Now we’re ready for bigger and better.”

Blast from the Past Pizza is set to open 4 p.m. Thursday. It will begin serving lunch, as well, in the near future, according to Robert Hayes.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip