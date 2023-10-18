Blake Shelton playing Fiserv Forum on Feb. 24, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Country music superstar Blake Shelton and his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour will be at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Feb. 24.

MILWAUKEE (Oct. 18, 2023) – This year on his headlining arena tour, country music superstar Blake Shelton brought out the bar stools and the big hits… and the party is just getting started! Shelton announced today that the second leg of his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota will stop at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Feb. 24. Joining him are multi-platinum, eight-time chart-topping country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts, who fans may recognize from her successful run on NBC’s The Voice.









Tickets for the 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour presented by Kubota will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. CT. The general on-sale will start on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can sign up for the exclusive fan presale HERE [blakeshelton.com].









Shelton’s initial Back To The Honky Tonk run earned widespread praise: “For two hours, Shelton made [the] arena feel like a wild country bar, where just about anything could happen and he was the bartender, slinging out music instead of shots” (Louisville Courier Journal). Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Star Tribune declared, “This throwback-themed concert tour… served as a reminder that the fun, wisecracking-but-tender coach we see on television is the same fella country music audiences still love seeing onstage.”









ABOUT BLAKE SHELTON



As the genre’s chief ambassador, Blake Shelton has been delivering country music to a diverse audience for more than 20 years. In that time, he has accumulated an astonishing 28 No. 1 singles, sold nearly 15 million album equivalents and earned upwards of 11.5 billion global streams. Shelton has received myriad awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, 10 CMAs, 11 CMTs and six People’s Choice. He most recently earned the fan-voted “Social Star” title at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. A celebrated entertainer, Shelton headlined his “Back to the Honky Tonk” this year. The run earned rave reviews and boasted sold-out crowds, landing him on Billboard’s mid-year Top Tours list.









As an original coach on the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton brought a steady diet of current and classic country music to the NBC primetime audience. After 23 seasons and nine championships, he stepped away from the show in May. He and Carson Daly have teamed up to executive produce and star in the high-spirited, celebrity game show, Barmageddon. Hosted by Nikki Garcia, the show airs on USA Network and premiered as the network’s highest rated debut episode in more than three years. Season Two will premiere Nov. 13.









The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando and a forthcoming venue in Las Vegas. A noted humanitarian, Shelton has helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks, the OK POP Museum and more in his home state of Oklahoma and beyond.









For more information, please visit www.BlakeShelton.com [blakeshelton.com] and follow @BlakeShelton [t.e2ma.net].









ABOUT DUSTIN LYNCH



Dustin Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard), achieving eight No. 1s, four Top 5 albums, 10 Gold and Platinum certified singles, and tallying over 5.4 BILLION cumulative global streams. His sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy (Broken Bow Records), is boldly making a statement. The follow-up to Blue In The Sky, which delivered the history-making Platinum, six-week No. 1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” – the most-played song at Country radio in 2022 landing at No. 1 on the Country Aircheck and No. 2 on the Billboard Year-End Country Airplay charts – also featured nearing Top 5 single “Stars Like Confetti” and hit “Party Mode.” Launching the KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR in 2024, Lynch has headlined packed venues and toured with country’s biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley and Kane Brown. Since his Platinum breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and CMT Music Awards.









ABOUT EMILY ANN ROBERTS



They say the way to the biggest stage is practice, practice, practice. And that’s exactly what Emily Ann Roberts has done, paying her dues from tiny stages in Knoxville to the biggest stage of all, the Grand Ole Opry. Since launching her career, Roberts has now played the coveted Opry stage 17 times. Before that, she made a name for herself on Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice before she’d even graduated from high school. In a way, being named as a runner-up was the biggest win of all. Because now, with all of that performing, songwriting and recording experience, Roberts has already racked up more than 35 million streams and was recently named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s Best Acts of CMA Fest. Growing up in East Tennessee, Roberts was raised on Smoky Mountain music, bluegrass players and country artists from every era: from Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton to Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson. And all of that has prepared her to bring the country back to country music and that’s exactly what she’s doing on her debut full-length record, Can’t Hide Country, which is out now. Recorded at Starstruck Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by GRAMMY-winning producer, Trent Willmon, Emily Ann's honest and captivating lyrics, along with her exceptional vocal talents, have already received widespread acclaim from both the media and her dedicated fanbase. It's abundantly clear that country music is in capable hands with Roberts at the helm.









