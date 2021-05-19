Blake Shelton announces concert stop at Fiserv Forum in October

Country singer Blake Shelton is coming to Milwaukee this fall.

The singer announced a stop at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2 as a part of his "Friends and Heroes 2021" tour.

Shelton is adding Milwaukee to his tour that will visit 16 cities for a 17-date run.

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us! I’m excited to welcome Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins, and my very special guest Lindsay Ell to the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour."

Rescheduled dates for 2020 will be honored and new dates go on sale June 10.

Click here for more information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip