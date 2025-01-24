Black Pride Milwaukee hosting Winter Lights Gala & Awards show

MILWAUKEE — Black Pride Milwaukee is hosting a Winter Lights Gala & Awards show on Saturday, February 8.

The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Wisconsin Room, located at 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

The formal event is meant to celebrate black queer brilliance, and also functions as a fundraiser to support the organization.

The night will feature a silent auction, with prizes including a Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Family Membership, a Great Lakes Distillery gift bag, Bartolotta restaurant gift certificates, and much more.

Attire is formal, and the event offers complimentary valet parking. Food and drinks will be provided.

You can get tickets for the event at Givebutter.com.

