MILWAUKEE — A Black-owned food truck block party is set to be held at Milwaukee's Beerline Plaza on April 24.

Organizers in a social media post said vendors include Twisted Plants, Karols Kitchen, Mr Greens, Soulful Juice, Immy’s African Cuisine and Pops BBQ.

It will be held Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will be at Beerline Plaza at 3356 N. Holton St.

Masks and social distancing are required.

