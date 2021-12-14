Black-owned bar in Riverwest defaced with with racial slurs and death threats

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a report of property damage at Club Timbuktu on Friday.

Club Timbuktu is located on the 500 block of East Center Street. They believe an unknown suspect intentionally defaced the windows of the business.

The owner of Timbuktu, Youssouf Komara, shared pictures of racial slurs scribbled on the windows of the club. Many of the pictures include explicit words have been blurred.

TMJ4 Youssouf Komara

Timbuktu has been a cultural staple in the Riverwest neighborhood for the last 16 years.

"Everything I do here, I kinda promote African culture," said Komara.

Komara immigrated to the United States more than three decades ago from West Africa. He says he has never experienced this form of racism in Riverwest.

TMJ4 Club Timbuktu

"I am Black. That's kind of racist that someone can come and threaten like they're just gonna kill us as a Black. I don't think we did anything to anyone in this community. How could someone think that at this time, 2021 in Milwaukee, have such an idea," said Komara.

As he wipes away the painful words on his building, he wonders why he was a target.

"I gotta ask, what did I do to you? What did I do to you to think such things? I'm a father, married, I got two kids, I got a son and a daughter," he said.

TMJ4 Youssouf Komara

Komara plans to add more security cameras in front of his business.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252.

