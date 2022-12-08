Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Black Nativity director Dimonte Henning shares what to expect at this year's holiday musical

Steph Connects sits down with director Dimonte Henning.
TMJ4's Steph Brown connected with the young director of The Black Nativity. His name is Dimonte Henning.
jfjfjfjf.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 19:14:41-05

MILWAUKEE — Black Nativity by Langston Hughes returns for its seventh annual holiday musical at the Wilson Theater at the Marcus Center.

Dimonte Henning, who is directing for the second year, tells TMJ4's Steph Brown to expect an inspiring adaption with music, poetry, and dance.

Henning says this musical production is a reflection of Black culture from gospel to hip hop.

For tickets and more information, visit the Marcus Center's website.

Watch this edition of Steph Connects in the video at the top of the article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!