Black Nativity director Dimonte Henning shares what to expect at this year's holiday musical

MILWAUKEE — Black Nativity by Langston Hughes returns for its seventh annual holiday musical at the Wilson Theater at the Marcus Center.

Dimonte Henning, who is directing for the second year, tells TMJ4's Steph Brown to expect an inspiring adaption with music, poetry, and dance.

Henning says this musical production is a reflection of Black culture from gospel to hip hop.

For tickets and more information, visit the Marcus Center's website.

