'Black Nativity' by Langston Hughes is returning to Milwaukee this December for one weekend only

MILWAUKEE — "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes is returning to the Marcus Center for one weekend only Dec. 8-11.

The Black Arts MKE's all-Black cast will be delivering this joyous re-telling of Hughes' original 1961 play by incorporating poetry, music, and dance from the African diaspora.

Set in Milwaukee rather than Bethlehem, the play is about the nativity story, or the birth of Jesus. Traditional Christmas songs will be performed in Gospel, R&B, and Hip-Hop styles.

According to a news release, this show is directed for the second year by Dimonte Henning. Henning’s newest rendition encourages theatergoers to continue to have faith and celebrate resiliency.

“This play is about triumph over tragedy. Black people in Milwaukee have had to overcome a lot, especially in the past two years, but we are still here and persevere because of the birth of Jesus Christ, and that is something to celebrate!” said Henning. “The message is love. Love for ourselves, for our neighbor, and for our culture. If you come this year, you’ll see that on full display through the joyful and healing power of Milwaukee’s Black art community. I’m not going to lie, you may cry some cathartic tears, but you’ll also be dancing and singing in the aisles.”

The 2022 version of "Black Nativity" is guaranteed to be an uplifting experience for all who attend.

“Through my first time performing in 'Black Nativity,' a different part of myself came out,” said Terynn Erby-Walker, actress and Golda Meir High School student. “I never really let my ‘Black self’ out completely before. Black Arts MKE helped me feel comfortable in myself. They’re like family. I can be unapologetically Black! It’s a very empowering experience.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Marcus Performing Arts Center website.

