Black Keys to headline Big Snow Show 17 at Eagles Ballroom

MILWAUKEE — The Black Keys will headline the first night of FM 102.1's Snow Show 17.

The Milwaukee music station previously said the second night of the event will feature Lovejoy, The Beaches, and Little Image.

The station now says the Black Keys will headline the first night of the Big Snow Show 17.

Big Snow Show 17 is held Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Eagles Ballroom at The Rave / Eagles Club.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. That's $66 for general admission and $81 for V.I.P. Balcony.

Learn more on their website here.

Or read a description of the event from their website:

The Rave/Eagles Club and FM 102/1 Milwaukee (WLUM-FM) celebrate 17 years of incredible concerts with some of the biggest names in alternative music. FM 102/1 BIG SNOW SHOW 17 features one of the hottest bands of the format, THE BLACK KEYS. The show will take place December 6, 2023 at 8pm in The Spectacular Eagles Ballroom. Colony House will open the show.



Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Last year, the duo received its fourteenth Grammy nomination, this time for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream, which was released in May 2021 by Nonesuch. The project, which features eleven Mississippi hill country blues songs by artists such as R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, was the band’s fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200. Internationally, Delta Kream was the band’s fourth consecutive top 10 album in the UK, where it debuted at No. 5. It reached the top 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, and Switzerland, among others, and scored career peaks in several countries.



Most recently, The Black Keys released the Super Deluxe 10th anniversary edition of their landmark seventh studio album, El Camino in late 2021. El Camino was produced by Danger Mouse and The Black Keys and was recorded in the band’s then-new hometown of Nashville during the spring of 2011. The Black Keys won three Grammy Awards for El Camino—Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album—among other worldwide accolades.



