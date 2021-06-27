Black is Beautiful: An organization bringing people of color together for unity and healing

MILWAUKEE — Black is Beautiful came to life as protesters marched for racial equality. Organizers once again welcomed people of all walks of life to the third event

A massive bike ride took place celebrating black beauty, strength, and resilience.

Music artist and organizer Webster X said riding a bike gave him the ability to clear his mind during the pandemic and constant protests. So, he decided to give other people of color the same freeing experience.

Appreciate blackness, get more people of color on bikes, and provide a mental health day.

Taking a day to just breathe, but also still have intent and also still be able to walk in support of these lives that were killed last summer, and all last year and for hundreds of years before that."

Bike ride lead Darius Smith said, "It's just sometimes we can get away and do something differently. We can still chant; we can still say Black is beautiful--but the biggest part with this is to get the mental time we need."

The fourth installment of Black is beautiful is set for August and Webster X said he hopes to continue his mission of getting more people of color on bikes and offering a day of healing.

The celebration after the bike ride will be at Boone/Cooperage parking lot on Sunday from 6-10pm. It will be showcasing Milwaukee's finest music, art, and food.

