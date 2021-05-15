Black Husky Brewing is offering free beer as an incentive to get vaccinated

MILWAUKEE — As local health officials continue to work hard to get more Wisconsinites vaccinated, community members are also stepping up.

In many states, there are now incentives being offered for people to get vaccinated.

Here in Milwaukee, its beer.

Black Husky Brewing has been giving out free beer to anyone who comes in and shows a vaccine card since March, but hosted a vaccine clinic Saturday afternoon.

"We've been motivating people with free beer in Wisconsin for generations. It's what we do best," Black Husky Brewing Co-owner Tim Eichinger said.

He said it takes a collaborative effort to get to herd immunity and it's going to take everyone helping.

"If we don't all as a community come together and make small changes or efforts to change, we're going to be sitting here a year from now and we're not going to get out it," Eichinger said.

The idea a beer for shot was a win-win for some.

"I looked at all the options that were out there and heck yeah this is the best," Milwaukee resident Emily Isakson laughed.

Isakson already received a COVID shot, but it was all about her 12-year-old son.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced children 12 to 15 can get the Pfizer shot starting Thursday.

Declan Isakson was excited to get his vaccine shot especially because he thought it would not be available for kids his age for a long time.

"We are very concerned about COVID-19 and we wanted to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible," Isakson said.

His friend 14-year-old Declan Herman was also excited to finally get his first shot.

"I just wanted to get back to the things I like doing before COVID," Herman said.

While the parents enjoyed a cold one, the kids got snacks to celebrate receiving their first shot.

Black Husky Brewing will host another vaccine clinic Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

As for how long Eichinger will offer free beer?

"We're gonna keep on doing this until everything- all restrictions are lifted," he said.

To date, they have given away between 800 to 900 free beers.

