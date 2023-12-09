Black Husky beer made from Milwaukee's Christmas tree goes on sale this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The 2023 City of Milwaukee's Christmas Tree Sprouse beer goes on sale on Saturday, Dec. 9 at noon.

This beer can be bought at the Black Husky Brewing.

2023 marks the fourth year in which tree branches from the City's Christmas tree are taken to create their special-edition beer. Proceeds are donated to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund.

The foundation's objective is to help plant more trees in the city.

It will be available in 16 oz 4-packs and on tap.

