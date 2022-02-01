Black History Month Spotlight: Milwaukee restaurant owner helping minority entrepreneurs follow their dreams

MILWAUKEE — This BBQ restaurant hasn't been open for long, but its food is already making an impact. The owner, Jason Alston, is making sure other Black entrepreneurs follow their dream.

"You'll get as far as you want to in life based on the faith that you have in yourself," said Heaven's Tabe BBQ owner, Alston.

For four years, Alston has been serving up some of the best BBQ in town and putting his passion for creating delicious comfort food to work.

"I've always had a passion for making food that people are happy with," said Alston.

But becoming the successful restaurant owner that he is today wasn't an easy journey. The day he decided to become his own boss was the day he realized the roadblocks many minority business owners can face.

"One of the main things is resources. I think we don't have as many as other people may have. Everybody thinks it's easy to run a restaurant, but then knowing how to keep your numbers, and how to manage your books, and things like that, that's the stuff no one tells you about," said Alston.

But with perseverance and help from friends, in 2018 Alston was able to open Heaven's Table BBQ, now located on Milwaukee's West side. Now, he wants to make it easier for other minorities to make their dreams come true.

"I want to make an impact for the next person that comes behind me. Whether it's my children or somebody that's in the same background and shoes as I was," said Alston.

Alston says he's currently working on creating a program that will help inspire other entrepreneurs and get them the training they need. In hopes of helping those who are often underrepresented shine.

"I didn't go through everything I went through just for me. I feel like everybody goes through things to help the next person out," said Alston.

Heaven's Table BBQ is open every Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

