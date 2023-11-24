Black Friday shopping begins at new downtown Kohl's location

MILWAUKEE — Black Friday deals are officially in effect! TMJ4 caught up with early morning shoppers to see how they made out at the new Kohl’s in downtown Milwaukee. Shoppers there were up before the sun.

“We are staying in town from Chicago and wanted to hit all the deals and kind of plan it our accordingly so we got up early,” one couple said.

"I live downtown and I’m up so I thought why not,” said another shopper.

They said their morning was full of great deals and plenty of room to shop around.

“I saw a skillet for $7 so we almost got that,” the couple said.

But what happens when the deal starts looking a little too good to be true? How do you avoid any Black Friday or Cyber Monday scams?

If it looks too good or makes you think twice, cybersecurity experts say don’t even try it. They said it’s best to not even click on advertisements links in your email or on social media. They’re expecting victims of Black Friday scams to lose up to $1,500.

“I shop online all the time and sometimes I’m like 'oh dear,'” shoppers said.

Experts said always double check with the original retailer so you can make sure your money is going to the right place.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip