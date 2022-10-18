Black Cat Alley is hosting a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 29.

MILWAUKEE — On Milwaukee’s East Side, Black Cat Alley is hosting Halloween with a day full of activities planned in, and around, the alley.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29. The activities will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 2:30 a.m.

The activities range from family-friendly fun like a children's costume contest, build-your-own-scarecrow kits, and kids' trick-or-treating to adult activities like tarot readings, a dance party, an East Side bar crawl, and catching a showing of the Rocky Horror Picture show at the Oriental Theatre.

For a full schedule visit the Black Cat Alley website.

