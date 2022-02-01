Black Arts MKE receives $100,000 grant for arts promotion

MILWAUKEE — Black Arts MKE is getting a $100,000 cash infusion to help keep people's jobs and fund art programs.

The money is part of an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). This grant program began in March 2021 to help preserve the art industry during the pandemic.

“This important NEA financial assistance will enable Black Arts MKE to restore and lift operations through capacity building, marketing/promotion for audience development, community engagement and partnership activities. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating Black History Month and vibrant African American arts and culture programming throughout the year," said Black Arts MKE Board Chair Cory Nettles.

Black Arts MKE focuses on inspiring Milwaukee-based artists of color, giving them a platform to showcase their work, and community outreach programs to expose people to the arts.

