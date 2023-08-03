Black Arts MKE Festival returns to Summerfest grounds this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The Black Arts MKE Festival is set to return this Saturday at the Summerfest grounds.

This annual festival is a celebration of African Heritage and Black Cultural Arts.

Coming Aug. 5, the festival occurs every year on the first Saturday of August.

From 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. enjoy art, music, food, shopping, and more.

Tickets are required for entry, and the ticket prices are below.



General Admission: $20

Senior Admission: $15

Youth Admission: $12

Children under 7 Admission: Free

Military Veteran Admission: Free

Click here to purchase tickets.

The list of performance line-ups is listed below, according to the Black Arts MKE website.

MILLER STAGE



12 p.m. - Christopher’s Project

12:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremony

1 p.m. - R.L. Smith & Inspiration

1:30 p.m. - Anthony McGahee & Praise Motivated

2 p.m. - Natty Nation

3 p.m. - DJ GidMoney ft. Afro Vibes Collective

3:30 p.m. - Tina Turner Tribute

4:30 p.m. - R&B Live Milwaukee

5:30 p.m. - Divine 9 Party

6:30 p.m. - Tha Dope Music Crew

7:30 p.m. - Klassik

8:30 p.m. - Growing Nation

CULTURAL STAGE



12 p.m. - Afro Vibes Village

1:30 p.m. - Emmitt James

2 p.m. - Tosha Freeman

2:30 p.m. - Andre Lamar

3 p.m. - Stepper’s Set Hosted by MSBU

3 p.m. - Tasha Nicole

4 p.m. - The Shonn Hinton Experience

5 p.m. - Marvelous Mack & The Magnificents

6 p.m. - The Cameron Webb Revue

7 p.m. - Love, Peace, and Soul

8 p.m. - Music by DJ Kel-C

FAMILY VILLAGE & KID’S AREA



1 p.m. - JustUs & Books

1:30 p.m. - ArtWorks Storm Drains Project

2 p.m. - Signature Dance Company

2:30 p.m. - Drums Up Guns Down: African Healing Circle

3 p.m. - African Dance by Fetch Du’ Senegal

3:30 p.m. - TikTok Dance Challenges

4 p.m. - African Family Fashion Show

5 p.m. - Drums Up Guns Down: African Healing Circle

6 p.m. - ArtWorks Activities

7 p.m. - End/Close

“Black Arts Fest MKE is packed with fun-filled festivities with exciting programming featuring Art, Education, Music, Entertainment, Poetry, Dance, Fashion, Literature, Heritage, Health, Wellness, Community, Cuisine, Vendor Markets and more,” they state on their website.

Find more information about the Black Arts Festival on their website.

