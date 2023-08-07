Black Arts Fest MKE brings in diverse food, music and art

MILWAUKEE — Black Arts Fest MKE was back for another year Saturday and gave attendees the opportunity to be both entertained and educated.

Event Board Chair Derek Tyus said the annual fest, held on Summerfest grounds, is an opportunity for community members to see firsthand the contributions Black Americans have made to American society.

“It’s inspirational for our youth. It provides awareness and appreciation and respect,” Tyus said. “Without this showcase, without this highlight, people don’t respect the things that we’ve done to contribute to the rich tapestry that is America."

The event, which has drawn in 7 to 9 thousand visitors in past years, showcases African heritage and Black culture through a wide array of music, food, art, and clothing.

Marcus Arrington was one of Saturday's many attendees. He said what drew him in was the opportunity to connect culturally with other members of the community, especially with his little ones in mind.

“It’s important for my wife and I to make sure our children have strong cultural roots and I think maybe indirectly it’s like a reunion,” he explained. “You can’t help but seeing people you perhaps haven’t seen in a long time.”

The event also featured several vendors which gave visitors the chance to support local Black entrepreneurs. The theme was “Doing it for the Culture.”

“For me it’s participation. It’s investment,” Arrington said. “It’s almost like a call to action to say no one can be advocates and supporters of any culture better than persons who are directly linked and connected.”

Saturday’s fest got its beginnings in the 2000s with African World Fest. After a hiatus, it was reintroduced as Black Arts MKE in 2018.

