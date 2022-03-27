Watch
Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

Carrie Antlfinger/AP
FILE - Milwaukee's skyline along Lake Michigan is seen in this Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans are deciding whether to nominate their 2024 presidential candidate in Milwaukee, the largest Democratic stronghold in battleground Wisconsin, or in Nashville, a blue city in a deep red state. . (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger File)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Mar 27, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Republicans are deciding whether to hold their presidential nominating convention in 2024 in Milwaukee, the largest Democratic stronghold in battleground Wisconsin, or in Nashville, Tennessee, a Democratic city in a GOP-controlled state.

Wisconsin narrowly backed Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race and is expected to again be critical in 2024.

Tennessee hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. It's safe to say that the two Democratic cities have mixed feelings about landing the convention.

On one hand, it’s an immediate spending jolt plus a few days of invaluable national exposure.

On the other, it means rolling out a welcome mat for bitter political rivals.

