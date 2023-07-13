Birth Fest comes to Milwaukee this Saturday, July 15

MILWAUKEE — Birth Fest is the largest parenting and pregnancy expo in the Milwaukee region.

Whether participants are expecting or already have children, the Birth Fest is an opportunity to learn about different resources in the region. The event is also family-friendly, as a kids' music class will be offered.

This year’s festival falls on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mount Mary University is hosting the event at Bergstrom Hall (2900 Menomonee River Parkway).

Speakers will be giving advice to participants in two separate areas throughout the day (listed below):

Main Hall

10:00-10:30: Music Together, North Shore class

10:40-11:10: Wisco Lactation, Breastfeeding 101

11:20-11:50: Wholesome Diaper Co., Cloth Diapering

Breakout Room

10:15-11:15: EmpowerPhysical, Therapy & Wellness Abs after baby

11:30-12:15: Red Tent, Doula Mother’s Blessing

12:30-1:00: Medical Support Services, Red flags for infant feeding

Find out more about Birth Fest ontheir website.

